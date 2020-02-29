2020 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Head-to-Head points auction results underscore demand for SPs in H2H format

This auction was bonkers, yo.

I'd say it makes for a poor representation of what you can expect from your own 12-team Head-to-Head points auction, but ... well, maybe it doesn't. It just depends how attuned your league is to the latest trends.

Seems like every mock draft or auction we do, I point out how the price tag for high-end starting pitchers continues to escalate. This one took it to a new level. Yes, starting pitchers tend to be more valuable in points leagues than in traditional 5x5 categories leagues, and yes, divvying up our $260 budget between our starting lineup and bench paved the way for us to take bigger swings since, come on, how much should anyone be spending on a bench spot?

Basically, the structure of the league allowed for us to pursue our dream lineup as aggressively as we wanted, without the pretenses of ADP and turn order. And it turns out, when granted that sort of freedom, we all had the same idea:

Give me aaaaaall the starting pitchers!

Case in point: Zack Grienke went for $2 more than Ronald Acuna. Yes, Ronald freaking Acuna. Now, in points leagues, where stolen bases aren't a requirement and plate discipline is a big deal, Acuna projects as more like a late first-rounder than the No. 1 overall player. But still, there isn't a single color-by-the-numbers draft where Greinke goes ahead of Acuna. Not one.

It was the most egregious example, but countless others exist. Blake Snell ($38) went for more than Nolan Arenado ($36) and Freddie Freeman ($35). Aaron Nola ($35) went for more than Anthony Rendon ($34) and Jose Ramirez ($34). Jose Berrios ($29) went for more than Yordan Alvarez ($26) and J.D. Martinez ($26). Alex Bregman went for a modest $37. Xander Bogaerts for $25. Kris Bryant for $20. Austin Meadows for $18. And don't even get me started on mid-range bargains like Manny Machado ($14) and Josh Bell ($11).

Now, I know what you're thinking: "Scott, if you noticed this was happening, why didn't you jump in there and grab more big bats for yourself?" Well ... I kind of didn't want to diverge from my plans either. The thing about building around starting pitchers, if you agree that those at the high-end are the most valuable assets in Fantasy these days, is that you need excess to account for the attrition rate. I didn't want just two or three — I wanted seven! I had to settle for five, and believe me, I was lucky to get them at the prices I did. Acuna would have been my best hitter, sure, but would going $20 extra to upgrade from DJ LeMahieu to him have been worth sacrificing one of the potential high-end arms I did get, like Mike Soroka or Lance Lynn? I'm not so sure of that. I think I'd lean no.

Plus, since everyone was paying down for hitters, it wasn't a challenge to fill in an nine-man starting lineup with quality bats still. My second and third outfield spots are weak, yes, but if I could have resisted a $6 Sean Manaea in the latter stages of the auction, I could have landed personal favorites like Mark Canha and J.D. Davis for those spots. Plus, in a 12-team three-outfielder league where most every team's bench is populated by pitchers, outfielders are springing up on the waiver wire all the time. I'm confident in my ability to find two suitable options over the course of the season.

The participant who was most effective and zigging while everyone else zagged was probably Chris Towers, whose stable of hitters is legitimately star-studded and who landed some nice upside arms like Lance McCullers ($3) and Mitch Keller ($1) for surprisingly little. But is it foolproof? Not at all. Even if his bats all perform up to expectations, he'll probably need two of those cheap arms to break through — and that's assuming Corey Kluber ($16) delivers.

You can compare some of the different strategies for yourself, but suffice it to say those who subscribe to the pitching-is-king philosophy are pretty entrenched in their views now.

Here's how the scoring works:

Head-to-Head point values For hitters

For pitchers

Single 1 Walk -1 Double 2 Earned run -1 Triple 3 Hit -1 Walk 1 Hit batter -1 Caught stealing -1 Inning 3 Hit by pitch 1 Strikeout 0.5 Home run 4 Win 7 Strikeout -0.5 Loss -5 Run 1 Save 7 RBI 1 QS 3 Stolen base 2



