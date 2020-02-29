2020 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Head-to-Head points auction results underscore demand for SPs in H2H format
What happens when everyone wants the same thing in an auction? Well, when that thing is starting pitching, the big bats end up going for far less than you'd expect, as our latest mock shows.
This auction was bonkers, yo.
I'd say it makes for a poor representation of what you can expect from your own 12-team Head-to-Head points auction, but ... well, maybe it doesn't. It just depends how attuned your league is to the latest trends.
Seems like every mock draft or auction we do, I point out how the price tag for high-end starting pitchers continues to escalate. This one took it to a new level. Yes, starting pitchers tend to be more valuable in points leagues than in traditional 5x5 categories leagues, and yes, divvying up our $260 budget between our starting lineup and bench paved the way for us to take bigger swings since, come on, how much should anyone be spending on a bench spot?
Basically, the structure of the league allowed for us to pursue our dream lineup as aggressively as we wanted, without the pretenses of ADP and turn order. And it turns out, when granted that sort of freedom, we all had the same idea:
Give me aaaaaall the starting pitchers!
Case in point: Zack Grienke went for $2 more than Ronald Acuna. Yes, Ronald freaking Acuna. Now, in points leagues, where stolen bases aren't a requirement and plate discipline is a big deal, Acuna projects as more like a late first-rounder than the No. 1 overall player. But still, there isn't a single color-by-the-numbers draft where Greinke goes ahead of Acuna. Not one.
It was the most egregious example, but countless others exist. Blake Snell ($38) went for more than Nolan Arenado ($36) and Freddie Freeman ($35). Aaron Nola ($35) went for more than Anthony Rendon ($34) and Jose Ramirez ($34). Jose Berrios ($29) went for more than Yordan Alvarez ($26) and J.D. Martinez ($26). Alex Bregman went for a modest $37. Xander Bogaerts for $25. Kris Bryant for $20. Austin Meadows for $18. And don't even get me started on mid-range bargains like Manny Machado ($14) and Josh Bell ($11).
Now, I know what you're thinking: "Scott, if you noticed this was happening, why didn't you jump in there and grab more big bats for yourself?" Well ... I kind of didn't want to diverge from my plans either. The thing about building around starting pitchers, if you agree that those at the high-end are the most valuable assets in Fantasy these days, is that you need excess to account for the attrition rate. I didn't want just two or three — I wanted seven! I had to settle for five, and believe me, I was lucky to get them at the prices I did. Acuna would have been my best hitter, sure, but would going $20 extra to upgrade from DJ LeMahieu to him have been worth sacrificing one of the potential high-end arms I did get, like Mike Soroka or Lance Lynn? I'm not so sure of that. I think I'd lean no.
Plus, since everyone was paying down for hitters, it wasn't a challenge to fill in an nine-man starting lineup with quality bats still. My second and third outfield spots are weak, yes, but if I could have resisted a $6 Sean Manaea in the latter stages of the auction, I could have landed personal favorites like Mark Canha and J.D. Davis for those spots. Plus, in a 12-team three-outfielder league where most every team's bench is populated by pitchers, outfielders are springing up on the waiver wire all the time. I'm confident in my ability to find two suitable options over the course of the season.
The participant who was most effective and zigging while everyone else zagged was probably Chris Towers, whose stable of hitters is legitimately star-studded and who landed some nice upside arms like Lance McCullers ($3) and Mitch Keller ($1) for surprisingly little. But is it foolproof? Not at all. Even if his bats all perform up to expectations, he'll probably need two of those cheap arms to break through — and that's assuming Corey Kluber ($16) delivers.
You can compare some of the different strategies for yourself, but suffice it to say those who subscribe to the pitching-is-king philosophy are pretty entrenched in their views now.
Here's who took part in this madness:
1) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
2) Tyler Boudrow, Lineup Legends (@lineup_legends)
3) Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)
4) Greg Lathrop, 2019 Memorial Magazine League (Roto auction) champ
5) Jeremy Latzke, lucky reader who got to join in
6) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)
7) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
8) George Maselli, CBS Sports
9) malamoney, Razzball (@malamoney)
10) Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)
11) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
12) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Here's how the scoring works:
|Head-to-Head point values
|For hitters
|
|For pitchers
|
Single
1
Walk
-1
Double
2
Earned run
-1
Triple
3
Hit
-1
Walk
1
Hit batter
-1
Caught stealing
-1
Inning
3
Hit by pitch
1
Strikeout
0.5
Home run
4
Win
7
Strikeout
-0.5
Loss
-5
Run
1
Save
7
RBI
1
QS
3
Stolen base
2
|
|
POSITION BY POSITION
|
TEAM BY TEAM
CATCHER
B_DON
PLAYER
SALARY
PLAYER
SALARY
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
$16
Willson Contreras, C, CHC
$6
Gary Sanchez, NYY
$13
Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
$35
Mitch Garver, MIN
$11
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
$19
Yasmani Grandal, CHW
$8
Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR
$17
Willson Contreras, CHC
$6
Trevor Story, SS, COL
$31
Will Smith, LAD
$5
Kevin Newman, SS, PIT
$1
Buster Posey, SF
$4
Luis Robert, OF, CHW
$15
Salvador Perez, KC
$3
Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
$8
Christian Vazquez, BOS
$2
Jo Adell, OF, LAA
$2
Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
$1
Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
$35
Wilson Ramos, NYM
$1
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
$20
Omar Narvaez, MIL
$1
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
$18
FIRST BASE
Mike Foltynewicz, SP, ATL
$9
PLAYER
SALARY
Yonny Chirinos, SP, TB
$2
Freddie Freeman, ATL
$35
Josh Hader, RP, MIL
$16
Anthony Rizzo, CHC
$25
A.J. Puk, RP, OAK
$7
Pete Alonso, NYM
$23
Liam Hendriks, RP, OAK
$6
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
$19
Josh James, RP, HOU
$5
Carlos Santana, CLE
$16
Ryan Yarbrough, RP, TB
$4
Matt Olson, OAK
$14
Jonathan Loaisiga, RP, NYY
$1
Josh Bell, PIT
$11
Josh Lindblom, RP, MIL
$1
Jose Abreu, CHW
$7
CHRIS MITCHELL
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
$6
PLAYER
SALARY
Edwin Encarnacion, CHW
$3
Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
$8
Yuli Gurriel, HOU
$3
Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
$20
Joey Votto, CIN
$2
Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
$12
Luke Voit, NYY
$1
Mike Moustakas, 3B, CIN
$8
SECOND BASE
Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
$22
PLAYER
SALARY
Javier Baez, SS, CHC
$16
Jose Altuve, HOU
$26
Starling Marte, OF, ARI
$17
Ozzie Albies, ATL
$21
Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN
$12
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
$19
Danny Santana, OF, TEX
$10
Keston Hiura, MIL
$16
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR
$1
Whit Merrifield, KC
$16
Shohei Ohtani, U, LAA
$7
Max Muncy, LAD
$15
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
$35
Jonathan Villar, MIA
$5
Trevor Bauer, SP, CIN
$26
Gavin Lux, LAD
$4
Madison Bumgarner, SP, ARI
$22
Ryan McMahon, COL
$4
Robbie Ray, SP, ARI
$11
Cavan Biggio, TOR
$3
Julio Teheran, SP, LAA
$7
Garrett Hampson, COL
$1
Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM
$7
Starlin Castro, WAS
$1
Jon Gray, SP, COL
$3
THIRD BASE
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS
$2
PLAYER
SALARY
Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
$8
Alex Bregman, HOU
$37
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
$6
Nolan Arenado, COL
$36
CHRIS TOWERS
Anthony Rendon, LAA
$35
PLAYER
SALARY
Jose Ramirez, CLE
$34
Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
$2
Rafael Devers, BOS
$29
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
$6
Kris Bryant, CHC
$20
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
$37
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
$17
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
$34
Josh Donaldson, MIN
$16
Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
$16
Manny Machado, SD
$14
Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
$27
Yoan Moncada, CHW
$12
Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN
$6
Eugenio Suarez, CIN
$9
Mark Canha, OF, OAK
$4
Mike Moustakas, CIN
$8
J.D. Martinez, U, BOS
$26
Miguel Sano, MIN
$7
Justin Verlander, SP, HOU
$44
Tommy Edman, STL
$7
Corey Kluber, SP, TEX
$16
Justin Turner, LAD
$5
Adrian Houser, SP, MIL
$8
Matt Chapman, OAK
$5
Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA
$4
Gio Urshela, NYY
$5
Tyler Beede, SP, SF
$3
Eduardo Escobar, ARI
$4
Joe Musgrove, SP, PIT
$3
Hunter Dozier, KC
$2
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
$3
Brian Anderson, MIA
$1
Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA
$2
Yandy Diaz, TB
$1
Matt Shoemaker, SP, TOR
$2
SHORTSTOP
Mitch Keller, SP, PIT
$1
PLAYER
SALARY
Julio Urias, RP, LAD
$13
Francisco Lindor, CLE
$35
Keone Kela, RP, PIT
$3
Trevor Story, COL
$31
GEORGE MASELLI
Trea Turner, WAS
$30
PLAYER
SALARY
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
$25
Will Smith, C, LAD
$5
Fernando Tatis, SD
$22
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
$23
Marcus Semien, OAK
$17
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
$26
Javier Baez, CHC
$16
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
$21
Gleyber Torres, NYY
$16
Hunter Dozier, 3B, KC
$2
Corey Seager, LAD
$11
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
$7
Carlos Correa, HOU
$10
Scott Kingery, OF, PHI
$5
Bo Bichette, TOR
$10
Kyle Schwarber, OF, CHC
$5
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
$7
Michael Conforto, OF, NYM
$5
Tim Anderson, CHW
$1
Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS
$4
Kevin Newman, PIT
$1
Yordan Alvarez, U, HOU
$26
Jorge Polanco, MIN
$1
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
$47
OUTFIELD
Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
$30
PLAYER
SALARY
Mike Minor, SP, TEX
$13
Mike Trout, LAA
$48
Max Fried, SP, ATL
$12
Mookie Betts, LAD
$45
Alex Wood, SP, LAD
$4
Cody Bellinger, LAD
$44
Brendan McKay, SP, TB
$3
Christian Yelich, MIL
$43
Garrett Richards, SP, SD
$3
Ronald Acuna, ATL
$37
Rick Porcello, SP, NYM
$2
Juan Soto, WAS
$36
Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
$11
Ketel Marte, ARI
$29
Ken Giles, RP, TOR
$4
Bryce Harper, PHI
$27
GREG LATHROP
George Springer, HOU
$27
PLAYER
SALARY
Aaron Judge, NYY
$27
Wilson Ramos, C, NYM
$1
Charlie Blackmon, COL
$24
Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, CHW
$3
Austin Meadows, TB
$18
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
$9
Starling Marte, ARI
$17
Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI
$4
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
$16
Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
$1
Marcell Ozuna, ATL
$15
Cody Bellinger, OF, LAD
$44
Luis Robert, CHW
$15
Bryce Harper, OF, PHI
$27
Jeff McNeil, NYM
$13
Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
$16
Nick Castellanos, CIN
$12
Jeff McNeil, OF, NYM
$13
Joey Gallo, TEX
$12
J.D. Davis, OF, NYM
$2
Trey Mancini, BAL
$12
Justin Upton, OF, LAA
$1
Danny Santana, TEX
$10
Adam Eaton, OF, WAS
$1
Max Kepler, MIN
$9
Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
$36
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
$8
Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
$30
Kyle Tucker, HOU
$7
Mike Clevinger, SP, CLE
$25
Franmil Reyes, CLE
$7
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
$16
Willie Calhoun, TEX
$7
Carlos Carrasco, SP, CLE
$14
Michael Brantley, HOU
$6
James Paxton, SP, NYY
$10
Eddie Rosario, MIN
$6
Jake Odorizzi, SP, MIN
$4
Scott Kingery, PHI
$5
Chris Archer, SP, PIT
$2
Kyle Schwarber, CHC
$5
Hector Neris, RP, PHI
$1
Tommy Pham, SD
$5
HEATH CUMMINGS
Michael Conforto, NYM
$5
PLAYER
SALARY
David Dahl, COL
$5
Salvador Perez, C, KC
$3
Mark Canha, OAK
$4
Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU
$3
Andrew Benintendi, BOS
$4
Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
$2
Jo Adell, LAA
$2
Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
$3
J.D. Davis, NYM
$2
Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB
$1
Ramon Laureano, OAK
$2
Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
$10
Victor Robles, WAS
$2
Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL
$15
Shogo Akiyama, CIN
$2
Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
$12
David Peralta, ARI
$2
Tommy Pham, OF, SD
$5
Avisail Garcia, MIL
$1
Victor Robles, OF, WAS
$2
Yasiel Puig, CLE
$1
Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
$49
Alex Verdugo, BOS
$1
Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
$45
Justin Upton, LAA
$1
Blake Snell, SP, TB
$38
Adam Eaton, WAS
$1
Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM
$29
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
$1
Chris Paddack, SP, SD
$28
Oscar Mercado, CLE
$1
Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
$7
Lourdes Gurriel, TOR
$1
Miles Mikolas, SP, STL
$2
Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
$1
Cole Hamels, SP, ATL
$1
UTILITY
Johnny Cueto, SP, SF
$1
PLAYER
SALARY
Dustin May, RP, LAD
$2
J.D. Martinez, BOS
$26
Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN
$2
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
$26
JEREMY LATZKE
Nelson Cruz, MIN
$13
PLAYER
SALARY
Jorge Soler, KC
$10
Omar Narvaez, C, MIL
$1
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
$7
Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE
$16
STARTING PITCHER
Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC
$16
PLAYER
SALARY
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
$29
Max Scherzer, WAS
$49
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
$14
Gerrit Cole, NYY
$47
Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
$35
Jacob deGrom, NYM
$45
Austin Meadows, OF, TB
$18
Justin Verlander, HOU
$44
Max Kepler, OF, MIN
$9
Walker Buehler, LAD
$43
Willie Calhoun, OF, TEX
$7
Zack Greinke, HOU
$39
Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
$2
Blake Snell, TB
$38
Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
$43
Jack Flaherty, STL
$38
Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
$24
Shane Bieber, CLE
$38
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
$15
Patrick Corbin, WAS
$36
Masahiro Tanaka, SP, NYY
$7
Aaron Nola, PHI
$35
Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY
$4
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
$35
Kevin Gausman, SP, SF
$3
Luis Castillo, CIN
$34
MacKenzie Gore, SP, SD
$1
Chris Sale, BOS
$32
Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
$1
Tyler Glasnow, TB
$31
Carlos Martinez, RP, STL
$7
Yu Darvish, CHC
$30
Kirby Yates, RP, SD
$6
Lucas Giolito, CHW
$30
Giovanny Gallegos, RP, STL
$1
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
$30
MALAMONEY
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
$29
PLAYER
SALARY
Jose Berrios, MIN
$29
Buster Posey, C, SF
$4
Charlie Morton, TB
$29
Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
$25
Chris Paddack, SD
$28
Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
$14
Trevor Bauer, CIN
$26
Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
$4
Mike Clevinger, CLE
$25
Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
$16
Sonny Gray, CIN
$24
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
$10
Madison Bumgarner, ARI
$22
Mike Trout, OF, LAA
$48
Mike Soroka, ATL
$21
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
$37
Lance Lynn, TEX
$21
Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
$24
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
$20
David Peralta, OF, ARI
$2
Frankie Montas, OAK
$20
Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE
$1
Zac Gallen, ARI
$18
Lourdes Gurriel, OF, TOR
$1
Corey Kluber, TEX
$16
David Price, SP, LAD
$14
Zack Wheeler, PHI
$16
Matthew Boyd, SP, DET
$13
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
$15
Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
$12
David Price, LAD
$14
Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD
$10
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
$14
German Marquez, SP, COL
$9
Mike Minor, TEX
$13
Jose Quintana, SP, CHC
$7
Matthew Boyd, DET
$13
Anthony DeSclafani, SP, CIN
$1
Max Fried, ATL
$12
Raisel Iglesias, RP, CIN
$4
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
$12
Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC
$4
Robbie Ray, ARI
$11
NATHAN JUDAH
Dinelson Lamet, SD
$10
PLAYER
SALARY
James Paxton, NYY
$10
Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
$13
Luke Weaver, ARI
$9
Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
$1
Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR
$9
Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
$16
German Marquez, COL
$9
Garrett Hampson, 2B, COL
$1
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
$9
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
$35
Adrian Houser, MIL
$8
Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN
$7
Julio Teheran, LAA
$7
Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
$5
Kenta Maeda, MIN
$7
Marcus Semien, SS, OAK
$17
Marcus Stroman, NYM
$7
Juan Soto, OF, WAS
$36
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
$7
Yasiel Puig, OF, CLE
$1
Jose Quintana, CHC
$7
Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
$39
Andrew Heaney, LAA
$6
Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
$34
Sean Manaea, OAK
$6
Yu Darvish, SP, CHC
$30
Dylan Cease, CHW
$6
Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR
$9
Jake Odorizzi, MIN
$4
Caleb Smith, SP, MIA
$4
Jordan Montgomery, NYY
$4
Griffin Canning, SP, LAA
$3
Dylan Bundy, LAA
$4
Michael Pineda, SP, MIN
$1
Alex Wood, LAD
$4
Brad Hand, RP, CLE
$4
Caleb Smith, MIA
$4
Brandon Workman, RP, BOS
$2
Kevin Gausman, SF
$3
Ross Stripling, RP, LAD
$1
Tyler Beede, SF
$3
Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX
$1
Jon Gray, COL
$3
PHIL PONEBSHEK
Griffin Canning, LAA
$3
PLAYER
SALARY
Joe Musgrove, PIT
$3
Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
$1
Lance McCullers, HOU
$3
Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
$7
Brendan McKay, TB
$3
Starlin Castro, 2B, WAS
$1
Garrett Richards, SD
$3
Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
$5
Chris Archer, PIT
$2
Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA
$1
Jose Urquidy, HOU
$2
Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
$25
Yonny Chirinos, TB
$2
Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
$45
Miles Mikolas, STL
$2
Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
$43
Rick Porcello, NYM
$2
David Dahl, OF, COL
$5
Marco Gonzales, SEA
$2
Shogo Akiyama, OF, CIN
$2
Matt Shoemaker, TOR
$2
Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
$38
Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
$2
Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
$31
Kyle Gibson, TEX
$2
Charlie Morton, SP, TB
$29
Taijuan Walker, SEA
$1
Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
$2
Domingo German, NYY
$1
Kyle Gibson, SP, TEX
$2
MacKenzie Gore, SD
$1
Taijuan Walker, SP, SEA
$1
Rich Hill, MIN
$1
Rich Hill, SP, MIN
$1
Jake Arrieta, PHI
$1
Jake Arrieta, SP, PHI
$1
Aaron Civale, CLE
$1
Joey Lucchesi, SP, SD
$1
Michael Pineda, MIN
$1
Jesus Luzardo, RP, OAK
$18
Joey Lucchesi, SD
$1
Hansel Robles, RP, LAA
$1
Dallas Keuchel, CHW
$1
SCOTT WHITE
Anthony DeSclafani, CIN
$1
PLAYER
SALARY
Cole Hamels, ATL
$1
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
$16
Johnny Cueto, SF
$1
Josh Bell, 1B, PIT
$11
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
$1
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
$19
Mitch Keller, PIT
$1
Max Muncy, 2B, LAD
$15
RELIEF PITCHER
Corey Seager, SS, LAD
$11
PLAYER
SALARY
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
$1
Jesus Luzardo, OAK
$18
Ketel Marte, OF, ARI
$29
Josh Hader, MIL
$16
Avisail Garcia, OF, MIL
$1
Julio Urias, LAD
$13
Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS
$1
Roberto Osuna, HOU
$12
Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
$1
Kenley Jansen, LAD
$11
Nelson Cruz, U, MIN
$13
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
$8
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
$38
Carlos Martinez, STL
$7
Chris Sale, SP, BOS
$32
A.J. Puk, OAK
$7
Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
$21
Kirby Yates, SD
$6
Lance Lynn, SP, TEX
$21
Edwin Diaz, NYM
$6
Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
$20
Liam Hendriks, OAK
$6
Sean Manaea, SP, OAK
$6
Freddy Peralta, MIL
$5
Domingo German, SP, NYY
$1
Josh James, HOU
$5
Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW
$1
Ryan Yarbrough, TB
$4
Alex Colome, RP, CHW
$1
Brad Hand, CLE
$4
Sean Newcomb, RP, ATL
$1
Raisel Iglesias, CIN
$4
TYLER BOUDROW
Craig Kimbrel, CHC
$4
PLAYER
SALARY
Ken Giles, TOR
$4
Mitch Garver, C, MIN
$11
Nick Anderson, TB
$3
Jonathan Villar, 2B, MIA
$5
Keone Kela, PIT
$3
Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL
$4
Dustin May, LAD
$2
Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL
$36
Brandon Workman, BOS
$2
Tommy Edman, 3B, STL
$7
Taylor Rogers, MIN
$2
Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
$5
Alex Colome, CHW
$1
Trea Turner, SS, WAS
$30
Ross Stripling, LAD
$1
George Springer, OF, HOU
$27
Sean Newcomb, ATL
$1
Trey Mancini, OF, BAL
$12
Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY
$1
Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
$7
Giovanny Gallegos, STL
$1
Franmil Reyes, OF, CLE
$7
Jose Leclerc, TEX
$1
Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
$6
Hector Neris, PHI
$1
Jorge Soler, U, KC
$10
Hansel Robles, LAA
$1
Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
$29
Josh Lindblom, MIL
$1
Luke Weaver, SP, ARI
$9
|
Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
$6
Dylan Cease, SP, CHW
$6
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
$1
Roberto Osuna, RP, HOU
$12
Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL
$5
Nick Anderson, RP, TB
$3
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....
-
Strategies for the second base position
Second base is an interesting position of speedsters and upside plays, but the number of "safe"...