Believe it or not, some Fantasy Baseballers still enjoy the challenge of dividing the player pool in half along (increasingly arbitrary) AL/NL lines.

Yes, I know such leagues have fallen out of favor in recent years (probably because of their increasing arbitrariness), but they still offer a one-of-a-kind experience that, frankly, I'm not ready to give up.

It's not just that they require you to look deeper, knowing the ins and outs of every relevant roster, from the position battles to the bullpen breakdown to the prospect outlook, though I'll admit that is one attraction. My favorite leagues these days are all 24-teamers, and AL- and NL-only leagues are a way to capture that experience while still knowing a normal number of people.

But the appeal isn't so much the knowledge flex as what it means strategically. A deep league introduces new scarcities. It compels you to take a more cautious approach. And in a salary cap draft (or auction, if you prefer), I'll go as far as to say it inverts my approach completely.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

I've enjoyed my greatest run of success in these AL- and NL-only leagues by adhering to one simple rule: no player is worth $30. I'm all about stars-and-scrubs in conventional mixed leagues, where the scrubs are often high-upside and easily interchangeable. But in leagues as deep as this one, the scrubs are actual scrubs who will provide next to nothing statistically. And the waiver wire, as you can imagine, isn't churning out much talent either.

I did have to break my rule once in this one just because the price for high-end hitters remained consistently high. In the end, I'm not sure the $33 was worth it for Cedric Mullins, but it was nice not to sweat stolen bases in the later stages of the draft, where they tend to go for more of a premium.

Let's get the introductions out of the way, and then I'll hit you with my five takeaways. Here's who all took part:

Grey Albright , Razzball (@Razzball)

, Razzball (@Razzball) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Nick Fox , NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX) Mike Gianella , Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)

, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella) Jake Holland , formerly The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17)

, formerly The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17) Laura Holt , Razzball

, Razzball The Itch , Razzball (@theprospectitch)

, Razzball (@theprospectitch) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Dean Peterson , NFBC

, NFBC Scott Shea , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Michael Waterloo , The Athletic (@MichaelWaterloo)

, The Athletic (@MichaelWaterloo) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

And here are my takeaways:

It doesn't take long in a salary cap draft to get a read of the room, to see how aggressively everyone is bidding (or not), how recklessly everyone is spending (or not), and adjust your approach accordingly. Considering this one was AL-only, the spending at the high end was bonkers, with two players going for more than $50 and another five going for more than $40. Those bids well exceeded my projected values, which should have made for ample bargains later. But it seemed like they were mostly confined to catcher and relief pitcher, two of the positions I was looking to invest the least in.

For all the big spenders, I wasn't alone in my desire to distribute my dollars more evenly (no player being worth $30, etc.). In fact, Mike Gianella and Grey Albright took it even further, with Mike's most expensive player being $22 (Nate Lowe) and Grey's being $20 (tie between Alejandro Kirk and Giancarlo Stanton). Interestingly, both rosters seem skewed toward pitching. It's amazing how segmenting off one league can turn the scarcities upside-down. You may have heard third base is one of my top priorities in conventional drafts because of how swiftly and steeply it drops off, but in the context of an AL-only league, it's fairly robust. Meanwhile, shortstop, which is normally regarded as one of the deeper positions, has only like nine reliable options to go around. I never would have passed up Carlos Correa for $19 had a noticed beforehand and regretted it once I saw Corey Seager's price tag ($32). I ultimately wound up with rookie Oswald Peraza as my shortstop. I like his price and talent level fine, but I would like it even more in my middle infield spot. I've decided you can't expect any two draft rooms to approach closers the same way. It's not a secret there are fewer reliable saves sources than any of us can remember, and when you get rid of the NL options, the scarcity is all the more palpable. And yet the prices in this league were quite reasonable, with my No. 2 reliever (Felix Bautista) going for $18, my No. 6 (Clay Holmes) going for $13 and my No. 8 (Scott Barlow) going for $10. It's like everyone was content to draft just one and call it a day. And here I thought I had pulled off a coup by snagging Kenley Jansen for $19 early. I was the only one to leave any money on the table, it turns out, which isn't a disaster but is nonetheless inefficient. The extra $4 could have scored me Vinnie Pasquantino ($23) instead of Anthony Rizzo ($20) or Randy Arozarena ($30) instead of Adolis Garcia ($27). Of course, in the moment, you anticipate needing those dollars for something else, but there's no backtracking when it doesn't work out. It's disappointing, but I have yet to take part in a salary cap draft where my allocation of dollars was optimized to perfection.

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They represent each team's bench.)