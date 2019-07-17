Giants' Buster Posey: Takes seat Wednesday

Posey is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey will head to the bench for Wednesday's afternoon contest after Tuesday's night game. The backstop has collected a hit in all four games since the All-Star break, going 7-for-19 (.368) with two home runs and six RBI during that stretch. Stephen Vogt is starting behind the dish and hitting cleanup in this one.