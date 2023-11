Plutko is seeking a return to the majors after spending the last two seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Plutko, 32, just completed two excellent seasons with the LG Twins, posting a 2.40 ERA and 250:69 K:BB over 285.1 innings covering 49 starts. The right-hander held a 5.39 ERA across 88 appearances in the big leagues before heading to Korea, so it's not clear what kind of market awaits him.