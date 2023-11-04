The Dodgers declined Reyes' (shoulder) $3 million option for 2024 on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Reyes was recovering from shoulder surgery when he signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers in February. He underwent another procedure on his right shoulder in June and will now leave the organization without appearing in a game. Reyes has been effective when healthy throughout his career; however, he hasn't pitched since 2021, and concerns regarding his health could significantly impact his value in free agency.