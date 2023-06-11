Reyes underwent surgery on his right shoulder this week and will not be able to pitch during the 2023 season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It's the second surgery for Reyes on his right shoulder in a little over a year, as he had surgery to repair a torn labrum back in May 2022. The right-hander was signed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract in the offseason with the hope that the former St. Louis reliever could help the Dodgers' bullpen, but that won't happen now. Reyes will likely need to sign an incentive-laden deal in the offseason considering his injury history.