Reyes (shoulder) signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract Saturday with the Dodgers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
It comes with a $3 million club option for 2024, and there are performance-based escalators that could push the total value of the deal up near $10 million. Reyes has battled a range of different injuries throughout his career, and he did not pitch at any level in 2022 because of a shoulder issue that required surgery in May. But the 28-year-old right-hander is a former top-10 overall prospect and he racked up 29 saves as the Cardinals' primary closer in 2021. Toribio notes that Reyes will likely miss "at least a few months" to begin the 2023 campaign but has generally "looked good in his recovery" from the shoulder procedure.