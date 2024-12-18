The Mets signed Reyes to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.

Reyes has not pitched anywhere since 2021 due to multiple right shoulder surgeries, with the most recent one occurring in June of 2023. He's evidently healthy now and the Mets felt he was worth a no-risk flier to see what, if anything, he might have left in the tank. Reyes had lights-out stuff when on the bump, but he's now 30 and it's a complete mystery as to what that stuff might look like now.