Updating a previous report, Reyes has not signed a minor-league contract with the Mets, Manny Gomez of NJ Advance Media reports.

Gomez says that Reyes actually agreed to terms with the Mets last offseason but never signed a contract. The Mets remain interested in signing Reyes and could re-engage with him at some point, per Gomez, but nothing is imminent. Reyes has not pitched anywhere since 2021 due to a pair of shoulder surgeries.