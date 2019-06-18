Simmons (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with the Angels' advanced rookie affiliate, Orem, on Tuesday.

Simmons continues to make impressive progress from a left ankle sprain, and he'll take another big step forward by embarking on a rehab stint. According to skipper Brad Ausmus, Simmons has a chance to return from the shelf by June 23 if all goes well while he's in the minors.

