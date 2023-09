The Angels optioned Velazquez to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Velazquez will head back to the minors after the Angels reinstated Matt Thaiss (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. With the Angels summoning fellow infielders Kyren Paris and Michael Stefanic from the minors Friday as their two September call-ups, the team didn't have much of a need to keep Velazquez on hand as a utility man.