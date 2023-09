Atlanta claimed Velazquez off waivers from the Angels on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Velazquez has typically performed well in the upper minors and plays excellent defense at shortstop, but the 29-year-old owns a career .189/.244/.293 batting line in 275 games (624 plate appearances) at the big-league level. He'll function as organizational infield depth down the stretch for the NL East leaders.