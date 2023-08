Velazquez hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Velazquez batted for Brandon Drury with the game out of hand in the ninth inning and belted his second homer of the year, a solo shot off Hector Neris. The speedster has seen very limited playing time of late -- this was his first plate appearance since July 30 and his first hit since he went 3-for-4 against Detroit on July 25.