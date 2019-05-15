Bedrosian (1-2) took the loss in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Twins, allowing one run on two hits in an inning of work.

Getting the nod as the opener ahead of Felix Pena, Bedrosian put the Angels in an early hole that they were never able to climb out of. The right-hander has a 3.10 ERA and 23:11 K:BB through 20.1 innings, but his fantasy value remains limited by his role -- he's got one win and three holds in 19 appearances.