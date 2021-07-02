Bedrosian has chosen to become a free agent, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The righty, designated for assignment Tuesday, will not join Triple-A Las Vegas. After beginning his Athletics career with seven consecutive scoreless appearances, Bedrosian yielded a solo homer in each of his last two outings. His 5.52 ERA is largely attributable to early-season struggles with the Reds, so the recent success could certainly be appealing to a team with an underperforming bullpen. Many such clubs exist at this midseason point, so Bedrosian may find himself on an MLB roster again in the near future.