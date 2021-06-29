Bedrosian was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Tuesday.
Bedrosian signed a minor-league deal with the A's in late April and was later called up May 21. His Tuesday DFA comes as a bit of surprise given that he allowed just two earned runs across nine innings with the Athletics, but J.B. Wendelken's (oblique) activation from the injured list ultimately leaves him as the odd man out of the Oakland bullpen. Bedrosian should have a strong chance of attracting interest from clubs searching for bullpen help on the waiver wire.