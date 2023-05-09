The Angels purchased Okey's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Okey will join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for fellow catcher Chad Wallach (concussion/neck), who was placed on the 7-day injured list. Okey will be in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Angels and handle catching duties with Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Expect Matt Thaiss to serve as the Angels' primary backstop until either Wallach or Max Stassi (personal/hip) returns from the IL.