The Angles designated Okay for assignment Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

It clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Eduardo Escobar after Escobar was acquired in the three-player deal with the Mets on Friday. Okey could see interest on the waiver wire for a team looking for catching depth, but if he goes unclaimed/isn't traded he'll head back to Salt Lake to provide depth at the position for the Angels.