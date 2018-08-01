Angels' Chris Young: Returns from disabled list
Young (hamstring) returned from the disabled list Wednesday and will bat eighth and play center field against the Rays.
Young ended up missing just shy of a month with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Prior to the injury, the veteran was hitting a weak .168/.252/.363 through 56 games.
