Angels' Chris Young: Lands on disabled list
Young was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain.
As expected, Young will need a little time off after suffering this injury during Tuesday's game. He will be eligible to return July 14. In his place, Jabari Blash was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
