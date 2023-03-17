Marshall signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Marshall underwent Tommy John surgery back in November of 2021. He's presumably fully recovered from that operation, although that has not been confirmed. The 32-year-old posted a 3.31 ERA and 97:40 K:BB over 100.2 innings for the White Sox from 2019-21, so he could be useful for the Angels if he can regain his pre-op form.

