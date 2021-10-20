Marshall (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery in November, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Marshall went down with the elbow issue in late June and was eventually diagnosed with a UCL injury, though he first attempted a rest and rehab program. The right-hander will miss the entirety of the 2022 season while recovering from the procedure.
