Pena (hamstring) is stretching out at the Angels' alternate training site and is expected to serve as a "utility-type arm" upon his return, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pena remains on the 10-day injured list, though manager Joe Maddon has previously indicated that the right-hander is physically ready to return. While he has made 24 starts as a big leaguer, Pena isn't being viewed as a rotation option and is instead stretching out in preparation for a flexible bullpen role. He posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 26.2 innings -- all as a reliever -- last season.