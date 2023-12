Pena re-signed Friday with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Pena went over to the KBO in the middle of the 2022 season, after being released from the Triple-A affiliate of the Mets, and has since posted a 3.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 219:89 K:BB in 45 starts covering 245 innings. The 33-year-old right-hander will make a $650,000 salary on this new deal and can earn another $200,000 through performance-based incentives.