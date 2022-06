Pena exercised an opt out in his contract with the Mets on Tuesday and intends to pitch in the Korean Baseball Organization, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear whether or not the right-hander already has a deal lined up in the KBO, but he's poised to continue his professional career overseas. Pena appeared in eight games for Triple-A Syracuse this season and posted a 4.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across 31 innings, and he has a 4.66 ERA in 104 games over his big-league career.