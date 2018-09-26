Shoemaker allowed one run on four hits while striking out seven over five innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Rangers.

It was a strong bounce-back performance for Shoemaker, as he was able to silence the Texas lineup aside from a Joey Gallo solo home run. The 31-year-old has struggled to regain his form since returning at the start of the month, working to a 4.84 ERA in five starts, though he does sport an impressive 26:4 K:BB over 22.1 innings in that span. While he'd be able to start Sunday on full rest, at the moment Shoemaker isn't lined up to make another start this season.