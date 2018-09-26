Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Whiffs seven in no-decision
Shoemaker allowed one run on four hits while striking out seven over five innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Rangers.
It was a strong bounce-back performance for Shoemaker, as he was able to silence the Texas lineup aside from a Joey Gallo solo home run. The 31-year-old has struggled to regain his form since returning at the start of the month, working to a 4.84 ERA in five starts, though he does sport an impressive 26:4 K:BB over 22.1 innings in that span. While he'd be able to start Sunday on full rest, at the moment Shoemaker isn't lined up to make another start this season.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Roughed up again•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Roughed up by Mariners•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Start pushed back•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Plenty of run support in win over ChiSox•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Strong showing in return from DL•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Will be activated, start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...