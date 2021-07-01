Shoemaker was designated for assignment by the Twins on Thursday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Shoemaker was hit hard Wednesday and gave up eight runs on seven hits and two walks in 2.2 innings against the White Sox. The right-hander was never able to get into a rhythm across the first half of the season, as he posted an 8.06 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 60.1 innings across 16 appearances (11 starts). Right-hander Derek Law's contract was selected from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.