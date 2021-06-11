Shoemaker won't start Friday against the Astros as originally scheduled but will be available out of the bullpen, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The Twins had reason to believe they'd be getting at least a competent back-end starter when they signed Shoemaker over the winter, as he'd recorded a 3.77 ERA in 18 starts over the previous three seasons. They haven't gotten anything close to that, however, as he owns a 7.28 ERA in 11 starts. His strikeout rate has plummeted to 14.5 percent, well below his previous career low of 20.4 percent, while his 9.0 percent walk rate is his worst mark since his five-inning debut back in 2015. Bailey Ober will start in his place Friday and will likely be pitching for the chance to remain in the rotation.