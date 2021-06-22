Shoemaker (3-8) picked up the win in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings victory over the Reds, walking two batters and striking out three over two scoreless, no-hit innings of relief.

The righty entered the game to begin the 11th inning wound up tossing 22 of 32 pitches for strikes, and Shoemaker was rewarded for his efforts when Miguel Sano launched a walkoff shot in the 12th. It's his first win since May 7, which was also the last time he had a scoreless outing, and Shoemaker's 7.31 ERA and 1.61 WHIP will keep him in a long relief role for now.