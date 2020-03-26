Play

Cole went unclaimed on waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was designated for assignment Sunday but will remain with the Angels after clearing waivers. Cole had 38 big-league appearances in 2019 but struggled with a 5.92 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 50:24 K:BB over 51.2 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories