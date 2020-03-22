Angels' Taylor Cole: Bumped from 40-man roster
Cole was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sunday.
Cole was essentially ruled out of the bullpen mix for Opening Day after being optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake last week, but his path back to the majors is now more complicated after being DFA'd. The 30-year-old struggled in 2019 with a 5.92 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 51.2 innings for the Angels. Cole is likely ticketed for Salt Lake once the season resumes, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.
