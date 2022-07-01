site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Taylor Cole: Becomes free agent
RotoWire Staff
Cole opted out of his deal minor-league contract with the Red Sox, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
Cole had a 5.14 ERA and 19:2 K:BB in 28 innings for Triple-A Worcester this year. His most recent big-league action came with the Angels in 2019, when he posted a 5.23 ERA in 20.2 innings.
