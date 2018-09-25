Buttrey was charged with his second consecutive blown save after giving up a run on two hits with a strikeout over an inning in Monday's 11-inning win over the Rangers.

Manager Mike Scioscia stuck with Buttrey in the ninth following Saturday's five-run implosion. The rookie appeared to be on track to bounce back after retiring the first two batters of the frame in short order, but a pair of two-out hits spoiled the opportunity. The fact that Buttrey was given a chance to redeem himself is positive sign that the club wants to continue testing him as closer, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Blake Parker reenter the ninth-inning equation over the final week of the season.