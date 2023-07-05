Buttrey (finger) has made one appearance out of the bullpen since being reinstated from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list Friday, covering two scoreless innings while allowing no hits and two walks and striking out one batter.

Buttrey's appearance Saturday was his first for the Triple-A club since late April after he missed more than two months while recovering from a fractured right middle finger. Sugar Land welcomed Buttrey back into its bullpen after he made three rehab appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.