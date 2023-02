Buttrey signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old reliever spent all of last season at Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization, posting a 5.94 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through 36.1 frames. Buttrey hasn't been particularly effective in the majors since 2019, so he could be destined for another season in the minors.