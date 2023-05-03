Buttrey announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he has reported to the Astros' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. to begin rehab for a small hairline fracture in his right middle finger.

Buttrey disclosed that he sustained the injury while fielding a comebacker, presumably during his most recent appearance for Triple-A Sugar Land on April 25. Expect Sugar Land to place Buttrey on its 7-day injured list in the coming days. The 30-year-old right-hander had made a strong early case for a promotion to the big club after logging a 1.93 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 4.2 innings at Sugar Land.