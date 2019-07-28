Buttrey (6-5) recorded only one out and allowed two runs on two hits, taking the loss in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

Buttrey allowed a single to Jonathan Villar and hit Stevie Wilkerson with a pitch to start his appearance. Both runners scored on a Hanser Alberto single that ultimately put the Orioles ahead for good, while Jose Rodriguez was called on relieve Buttrey. The set-up man has been shaky lately, allowing five runs over his last five innings. For the year, Buttrey has a 3.12 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB in 49 innings. The right-hander has also earned 18 holds.