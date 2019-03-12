Astros' Francis Martes: Suspended 80 games
Martes was suspended 80 games Tuesday after testing positive for the banned substance Clomiphene, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martes is already expected to miss most if not all of the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He'll now have to miss an additional 80 games once he's ready to return
