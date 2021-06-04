Martes (suspension) was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Martes has thrown a total of just 25 innings since the start of 2018 due to Tommy John surgery and a pair of PED suspensions, though he's still just 25 years old and was once an exciting prospect. His latest suspension, which comes after he tested positive for Boldenone in February of 2020, will expire June 19. He could help out the Astros as either a starter or reliever once he's back at full strength, though it may take some time to get him there given how little he's pitched over the last few years.