Martes (suspension) was activated from the restricted list and optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Through with the PED suspension, Martes has an opportunity to begin carving out a role for himself in the Astros' organization. Barring any injuries, the righty is unlikely to crack the big-league starting rotation this season, but Houston's bullpen has struggled quite a bit and could certainly use Martes down the road if he impresses in Triple-A.