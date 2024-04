The Astros promoted Bloss from High-A Asheville to Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday.

Bloss earned a quick promotion to the Astros' Texas League affiliate after punching out 25 hitters over 17.1 innings across his four starts for Asheville while submitting a tidy 2.08 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. The 22-year-old right-hander -- a 2023 third-round pick -- has been a quick mover through the Houston farm system, as Corpus Christi will mark his fifth stop less than a year into his professional career.