Smith (Achilles) resumed playing catch about two weeks ago, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

While the activity represents a positive step in Smith's recovery from offseason surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles' tendon, the 35-year-old's timeline to return from the 10-day injured list remains unchanged. The Astros are still optimistic that Smith will be ready for activation at some point in June or July.

