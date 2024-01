Smith announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday, Excel Baseball reports.

Smith didn't pitch anywhere in 2023 after being released during the second half of the 2022 season following an unsuccessful stint with the Twins. While his career might not have wrapped up how he wanted, Smith was an above-average reliever for most of his 15 seasons, finishing with a 3.14 ERA and 666:254 K:BB over 762.1 innings.