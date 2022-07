Smith (upper trapezius) will travel with the Twins on the upcoming six-game road trip and could be activated during the trip, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 38-year-old has been dependable in a setup role for the Twins in 2022, collecting a win and 14 holds while supplying a 2.78 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 22.2 innings. His return will be welcome amid Minnesota's recent late-inning bullpen woes.