Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits bench Wednesday

Reddick is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will take a seat Wednesday as the Astros stack right-handed hitters against southpaw Martin Perez. George Springer is starting in right field in his stead, with Jake Marisnick getting a start in center.

