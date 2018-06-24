Astros' Lance McCullers: Fans nine in no-decision

McCullers allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision against the Royals.

While he didn't get the win in what looked like a layup, McCullers was still very good, inducing 16 swinging strikes on 103 pitches. Since his seven-run outing against Cleveland on May 26, McCullers has posted a 3.48 ERA and 31:11 K:BB over 31 innings. Next up is a road start against the Rays.