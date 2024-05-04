McCullers (forearm) threw a light bullpen session Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers had previously done some throwing from the front slope of the mound, but this was his first time throwing from the top of the bump since he had surgery last June to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur from his forearm. It's a big step, but McCullers is still at least a month away from a rehab assignment, with a return to the Astros hopefully by July if all goes well.