McCullers (forearm) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Astros on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers is now officially off the 40-man roster, and the Astros used that room to acquire Joel Kuhnel from the Reds for cash considerations. McCullers is going to miss all of the 2023 season after undergoing a season-ending operation to repair a torn right flexor tendon, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024 campaign.