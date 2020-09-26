McCullers won't throw more than four or five innings Saturday against Texas, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
The Astros had previously indicated that McCullers' start Saturday would be skipped in preparation for the playoffs, as they're locked into the sixth seed. Instead, they decided that making a short start would be the best way for him to prepare. He'll be lined up to start Game 3 of the first round.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Listed as starter•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Not expected to start Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Gets no help from defense•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Whiffs eight in no-decision•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Officially activated Wednesday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Return on tap•