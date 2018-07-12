Astros' Lance McCullers: Roughed up by Athletics for fourth loss
McCullers (10-4) allowed six runs on four hits and five walks with one strikeout and lasted just four innings in a loss Wednesday to the Athletics.
McCullers started out shaky, as he allowed two walks to come around and score as part of a three-run first inning. He looked like he had calmed down through three innings, but Chad Pinder mashed a three-run home run in the fourth. Already at 87 pitches after four frames, McCullers night was done before the sixth for the first time since May 26 against Cleveland. He owned a sharp 2.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 50 strikeouts through 45 innings in the interim 45 innings. After this rough outing, though, McCullers will take a 3.77 ERA into the All-Star break.
